Camp Kids Challenge Mayor TenHaken to Dizzy Race

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Earlier this week, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken took on an unusual challenge.

Girls from a summer broadcasting camp challenged the Mayor to a “dizzy race” in City Hall. The race starts out with contestants placing their heads on a bat or stick, running around it for a set number of times, and then running to the finish line.

TenHaken said it “ended about how you’d expect, but at least the kids had fun.”