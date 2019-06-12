Cigna to Consolidate Sioux Falls Locations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Some potentially big changes for Cigna employees, the health insurance company is consolidating its two Sioux Falls locations.

Operations will end at the East 52nd Street location and move to the North Fourth Avenue location. A spokesperson for Cigna says there will be no disruptions to patients whose prescriptions are filled at these locations. Cigna merged with the pharmacy benefits company Express Scripts in December 2018.

Cigna employees between 400 to 500 people in the Sioux Falls area. The spokesperson says most employees involved in the move will be offered alternate work sites or new roles with the company.

The move is expected to be complete next year.