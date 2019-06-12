Governor Noem’s Pipeline Protest Legislation Challenged in Court

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The American Civil Liberties Union of South Dakota is challenging Governor Noem’s pipeline protest legislation in court.

Governor Noem proposed the package of bills earlier this session and signed them into law in March. The ACLU argues that Senate Bill 189 – the law that grants the state authority to pursue criminal or civil penalties against pipeline protestors – is unconstitutional.

“It was clear from the discussion and the hearing that these laws were being passed to target people who may protest against pipelines. However, the way these laws are written, affect the first amendment and free speech rights of everyone in South Dakota,” ACLU of SD Policy Director, Libby Skarin.

The lawsuit is being heard in U.S. District Court on Wednesday. A representative of Governor Noem’s office says her office will release a statement after the hearing.