Hall of Fame Quarterback Brett Favre to Headline Sioux Falls Event

His appearance this fall is the first time the NFL legend will speak publicly in South Dakota

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 10: Brett Farve visits FOX Business Network at FOX Studios on February 10, 2015 in New York, United States. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Hall of Fame quarterback, Brett Favre, will be in Sioux Falls this November to headline a charity fundraiser and event organizers expect tickets will go fast.

Favre has agreed to help host the 38th Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner and Children’s Charity Fundraiser on November 13th. The event was founded 38 years ago by Gene Abdallah as a way for local business and community leaders to come together and honor law enforcement officers throughout South Dakota. The event has also raised millions of dollars for children’s charities in the name of law enforcement. Thousands attend every year, making it the largest of its kind in the United States. Limited tickets remain for $50 each. Anyone interested should call (605) 941-0054.

“We are absolutely thrilled that Brett Favre has accepted our invitation to speak to our men and women in law enforcement this year,” said Scott Abdallah – co-chair of the annual event, in a press release. “This is a rare opportunity for law enforcement to meet a true football legend. Mr. Favre has agreed to a question and answer format, so it should be a really fun evening for our audience members.”

Having established himself as one of the most distinguished legacies in NFL history, Favre entertains audiences with heartwarming stories and inspires them with lessons learned from adversities confronted both on and off the field. The former Green Bay Packer and Minnesota Viking played 20 seasons in the NFL, with 11 Pro Bowl selections.

Favre started at quarterback all four years at the University of Southern Mississippi before he was drafted in the 2nd round by the Atlanta Falcons in 1991. He was traded to the Packers the following season. After an injury to the Packers starting quarterback in week 3, Favre took over and proceeded to start 297 consecutive NFL games – a record that will likely never be broken. Favre led the Packers to a Super Bowl Championship in 1997. He also guided his former rival, the Vikings, to the NFC Championship Game in 2009.

Known as “the Gunslinger,” Favre was the first quarterback in NFL history to throw 500 touchdowns and pass for over 70,000 yards. Favre is also the only player to ever win the NFL MVP award three consecutive seasons (1995-1997), and he is one of only six quarterbacks to have won the NFL MVP award as well as the Super Bowl in the same season. Favre has led teams to eight division championships, five NFC championships games and two Super Bowl appearances.

Favre now lives on his ranch in Mississippi. In 2013, he helped coach Oak Grove High School to its first ever State Championship in Mississippi high school football.