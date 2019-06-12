Hart Likes Canaries Offense

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Canaries are 14-10 this season and so far the changes they made offensively appear to be paying off. In the past they have almost always been a home run hitting team. Especially in the friendly confines of SF Stadium. But this year is different according Mike Hart and he likes what he sees.

Mike Hart, Canaries says “Well I think last year was more of live off the home run ball do or die… I think this year we have a lot of guys who will grind out at-bats and work their way on any way they can. And we’ve got some big guys who can drive them in. So I think it’s more of an even squad this year…do a lot more damage…”

The Birds scored 11 runs on 18 hits without benefit of a home run in Tuesday’s win over Milwaukee. They play the Milkmen again Thursday after a day off Wednesday.