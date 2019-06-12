Jack Nicklaus and Dave Stockton to Play at 2019 Sanford International

Keeping it in the family, Gary Nicklaus and Dave Stockton Jr. will play as well for the Sanford International trophy

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



The legendary Jack Nicklaus and two-time PGA Championship winner Dave Stockton have announced they will be among those participating this fall in an exhibition golf event during the second annual Sanford International at Minnehaha Country Club.

The two will be a part of the EMC Legends Series, a nine-hole match-play exhibition on Saturday, Sept. 21. The event highlights icons from the world of golf who have made an impact on the game and in local and international communities. The series benefits charities supported by the Sanford International.

“Last year’s EMC Legends Series was a fun afternoon spent playing golf with good friends in front of a gallery full of enthusiastic crowds, and I’m excited to come back to Sioux Falls to take part in it again,” said Nicklaus, in a press release. “The support we felt that afternoon from the community proved that the Dakotas deserve major events like the Sanford international.”

Opening ceremonies will actually feature Nicklaus, Stockton and their sons Gary and Dave Jr, who will both be competing in the tournament as sponsor exemptions. Gary Nicklaus recently qualified for the U.S. Senior Open, and Dave Stockton Jr. has two professional wins.

Tickets to the Sanford International are available online at sanfordinternational.com, at the Sanford Pentagon, Austad’s Golf locations in Sioux Falls, Sioux City, Fargo, Rapid City and Omaha, or by calling 877-748-3376. Volunteer registration for the 2019 Sanford International is also open. Visit sanfordinternational.com/volunteer/ for information.