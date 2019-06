Langer to Coach NAHL in World Cup

Langer to Coach NAHL in World Cup

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



ABERDEEN, SD… Aberdeen Wings head coach Scott Langer will be coaching Team NAHL in the Sirius Junior Club World Cup hockey tournament in late August. It’s being played in late August, 2 weeks after the birth of their first son. But Tiffany Langer encouraged her husband to go saying he’d be crazy not to…it’s the opportunity of a lifetime. Langer coached his team to it’s first Robertson Cup Championship this spring.