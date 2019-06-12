Motorcyclist Killed When Hit by Pickup Near Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D. – The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist was killed when her bike was rear-ended by a pickup truck near Watertown.

The crash happened on Interstate 29 Tuesday. The patrol says the 67-year-old woman on a Harley-Davidson bike was trailing two other motorcycles when she was struck by the pickup. The woman was thrown from her bike into the median. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol says she was wearing a helmet.

The 64-year-old woman driving the pickup truck was not injured. No identities have been released.