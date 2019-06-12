Phillips Glad to be Back in the Dakota at Northern

ABERDEEN, SD… The Northern Wolves made a high profile hire Tuesday when they named Saul Phillips as their 6th men’s basketball coach since 1946. Phillips has spent plenty of time in this part of the world, at Wayne State and 10 years at NDSU where he led the Bison to a pair of NCAA appearances. After 5 years at Ohio University, he’s back in the Midwest and excited to join one of the top programs in Division II.

Saul Phillips, Northern MBB Coach says:”I was looking for a great program and this is a great program. We can win here and we have a lot to sell here. Spending the time we did in the Dakotas, this area of country was very good to us. Our family was happy here . So it makes for an easier transition and like I said…I’ll stack this program against any program Division I or Division II, this is a great program and I’m just proud to be a part of it…”