Pierre Authorities Recover Body, Vehicle in Missouri River

PIERRE, S.D. – Authorities in Pierre recovered a body and vehicle from the Missouri River near Down’s Marina on Tuesday.

South Dakota Game Fish and Parks notified the Pierre Police Department about a possible vehicle submerged in the river. Pierre Fire Department Dive Squad recovered the vehicle.

Police say the vehicle was examined and located the body. Police say the vehicle was submerged in the river for an extended period of time.

Authorities have scheduled in Sioux Falls for Wednesday to determine the cause of death.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.