Police: Bicyclist Dies From Injuries After Running Red Light

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police say a bicyclist has died from injuries sustained in a crash after he ran a red light on Tuesday.

The crash happened near 60th Street North and I-29, just before 7 p.m. Police say the bicyclist ran a red light and was struck by a vehicle heading west.

The bicyclist was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say this reminder for bicyclists and drivers to pay attention.

“Bicyclists have the ability to ride on roadways but they still have to follow the same rules of the road. So, if there’s stoplights, they have to stop for the red lights,” said Officer Sam Clemens. “It’s probably a good reminder for people just to pay attention and almost anticipate unexpected things happening and hopefully something like this can be prevented in the future.”

84-year-old Kenneth Gene Gunderson was pronounced dead at the hospital Wednesday morning.

Police say no citations or charges are pending.