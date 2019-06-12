Police: Suspects Crash Stolen Car Into Business, Steal Motorcycles

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police are searching for two people who ran a stolen car through a business and stole a pair of motorcycles.

The incident happened after midnight at Power Brokers on West Benson Road in Sioux Falls. Police say two people drove a stolen car through the front glass door, went inside and drove away on motorcycles.

Those bikes are valued at about $5,500 each. Police are reviewing surveillance video but have not released it yet.

The stolen car was left at the scene.