Strength of Community On Display During ‘Czech Days’

TABOR, S.D. – Folks in Tabor are ready to celebrate their biggest weekend of the year.

The town of just over 400 will host more than 10,000 people during the three day festival of ‘Czech Days.’

The seventy one year old festival celebrates Czech culture with Beseda dances, food, and music.

‘Czech Days’ has been voted one of the top 100 events in North America, according to the American Bus Association.

Organizers say this festival is truly the pride of Tabor.

“Some of the younger people are taking over, in essence, and we have the mentors still with us. There literally is three, maybe four, generations all working together. To see that is just an incredible thing. We don’t want to see this go away,” said Co-Chair Brenda Beran.

The three day festival begins 6 p.m. Thursday.

For more information, click here.