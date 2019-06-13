Amping Up For Levitt at the Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- There will be a new vibe in downtown Sioux Falls this summer. Levitt at the Falls is hosting its inaugural concert Friday evening. Downtown’s newest entertainment venue is setting the stage for a summer of music and increased foot traffic. It’s been ten years in the making. Now staff are excited to bring the community together through music.

“It’s been a long time coming, a lot of love, a lot of passion has gone into this and we’re looking forward to inviting our guests tomorrow night,” said Nancy Halverson, Executive Director of Levitt at the Falls.

The lawn can comfortably fit around 3,000 people, which staff is hoping for.

“Everybody can come out, it’s a free ticket, so there’s no concerns. Everybody is equal when you come to the Levitt lawn,” said Halverson.

The outdoor amphitheater will host these free concerts all summer long. People can bring their own blanket or lawn chair or you can rent a chair for $5. You can’t bring alcohol, but you can bring non-alcoholic beverages or buy beer or wine there. Starting at 6 p.m., folks can hangout on the lawn.

“We’ll have activities for kids out on the lawn. We have big giant blue blocks. Then our headline tomorrow night is Ruthie Foster and she’s a multi-nominated Grammy Award winner,” said Halverson.

Foster Performs at 7 p.m.

Businesses across the street in the Jones 421 Building are also looking forward to the concerts and the added foot traffic in their area of downtown.

“We’re excited. It should be a lot of people coming through, so we’ve got a whole bunch of people on staff tomorrow in anticipation of hopefully being busy,” said Maxwell Morrow, a Barista at The Source.

“We’ve kind of been partnering with the Levitt to cross promote and the buzz about the Levitt opening is huge and were hoping that we’re going to have some people stop down and have some pizza before and after the concert,” said Papa Woody’s Owner Lisa Esser.

As for parking, Levitt staff says there are 2,700 parking spaces around the venue that are free after 5 p.m. That includes street parking and the parking lots for Raven Industries, Lutheran Social Services, and Cherapa Place. The lot behind the old Parks and Rec. building is designated for handicap parking.

For more information click here.