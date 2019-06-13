Authorities Identify Body Found in Missouri River

PIERRE, S.D. – Authorities in Pierre have identified the body found submerged in the Missouri River along with a vehicle.

Authorities have identified the person as 30-year-old Corrine Faye White Thunder. Authorities say White Thunder was last seen in December 2017.

White Thunder was not reported to the Pierre Police Department as a Missing Person and, according to a records search, was not listed in the National Crime Information Center as a Missing Person.

Authorities say the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pierre Police Department Crime Tips line at 605-773-7420.

PREVIOUS STORY

PIERRE, S.D. – Authorities in Pierre recovered a body and vehicle from the Missouri River near Down’s Marina on Tuesday.

South Dakota Game Fish and Parks notified the Pierre Police Department about a possible vehicle submerged in the river. Pierre Fire Department Dive Squad recovered the vehicle.

Police say the vehicle was examined and located the body. Police say the vehicle was submerged in the river for an extended period of time.

Authorities have scheduled in Sioux Falls for Wednesday to determine the cause of death.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.