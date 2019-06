Brandon Valley Beats SF East in Extras in Completion of Suspended Game

Brandon Valley Beats SF East in Extras in Completion of Suspended Game

SIOUX FALLS, SD… They finished up Tuesday’s game on Thursday at Harmodon Park and it took extra innings. Thomas Scholten broke the 1-1 tie with a solo HR, but SF East rallied to send the game to extra innings tied at 3. It was Scholten again with a big RBI single in the 9th inning and the floodgates opened as the Lynx scored 5 times to win the game 8-3.