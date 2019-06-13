Federal Disaster Centers Open in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The first disaster recovery centers in South Dakota are now open, in the wake of winter and spring severe weather.

Those centers are in Yankton and Pine Ridge. Both locations are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m, Monday through Saturday. Homeowners, renters, and businesses should register before visiting.

You can register online at disasterassistance.gov, through the FEMA app, or by calling 800-621-3362.

Disaster unemployment assistance is also available in several counties. Those who may be eligible include people who are self-employed but couldn’t work because of the disaster or people who were prevented from working because of an injury sustained during the disaster.

Those who qualify for regular unemployment in any state are not eligible. More information on eligibility is available at sdjobs.org.