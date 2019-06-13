Hartford’s I-90 Speedway Set to Open Saturday

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



HARTFORD, S.D. – After a number of postponements, the I-90 Speedway near Hartford is finally ready to open its doors.

The speedway has been closed for the last three years and in that time the owner says the demand for racing in the Sioux Falls area has only grown.

After an extended rainy season, staff and the race fans have been pitching in to get the speedway ready to open its doors. The owner says this location is a win for fans and the racers themselves.

“The racers are excited to be able to race at home again. They’ve had to travel all over the midwest to get any racing in. So, they’re excited that they can drive 15 miles or 30 miles to come to a race,” said Owner Lyle Howey.

The speedway is set to open this Saturday with the tri-state late model and paramount racing series. The track opens at 5 p.m. with racing starting at 6 p.m.