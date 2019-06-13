Jefferson High School Groundbreaking Scheduled for Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls’ newest high School will break ground next week.

A groundbreaking for Jefferson High School is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18. Journey Construction is the general contractor of the $75 million dollar school.

The school is designed to accommodate up to 1,800 students. It is expected to open by the fall of 2021. The school site is located just west of Southeast Tech, on Marion Road between Maple and Madison Streets.