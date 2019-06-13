June Marks Alzheimer & Brain Awareness Month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – 17,000 people in South Dakota are living with Alzheimer’s Disease and that means thousands of friends and families are also impacted.

The Alzheimer’s Association of South Dakota says they are a free resource for people with questions and concerns. June is Alzheimer & Brain Awareness Month, we wanted to remind people of the signs that someone you love could be experiencing the beginning stages of Alzheimer’s.

For instance, if someone suddenly loses interest in something they have enjoyed, like golf or fishing.

“If someone bakes all the time and suddenly they are struggling with a recipe they’ve done their whole lives, that’s a shift and that’s the time to go and talk with your doctor, and that’s what we’re really advocating for people to do. It doesn’t necessarily mean you have Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia but it’s time to have that conversation with your doctor,” said Leslie Rupiper with the Alzheimer’s Association of South Dakota.

Doctors have tests they can run to pinpoint Alzheimer’s and rule out other conditions. Next Monday, we will learn more about how you can get involved in a special fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association called The Longest Day, which takes place on June 21.