Justin Wulf

Justin joined the KDLT News team as a producer in 2014. In 2015, he was promoted to Assistant News Director but continued to serve as producer for the 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts. He also shoots and produces Football Fridays on KDLT News.



Born in Sioux Falls, raised in Georgia, Justin moved back to South Dakota in 2007. He graduated from South Dakota State University with a degree in journalism and a minor in psychology. Prior to joining KDLT News, he worked as a sports reporter for Argus Leader Media in Sioux Falls.



Justin is a considerable sports fan, especially basketball, baseball, and hockey. His pride and joy is a rescue cat named Boots from the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.



When he’s not at work, Justin enjoys playing video games, binging Harry Potter and Star Wars, and taking in the local sports scene.



You can follow email Justin at j_wulf@kdlt.com or follow him on Twitter here.