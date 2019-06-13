KDLT-TV Signal Strength to Increase Following Repairs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Good news for those in our viewing area experiencing a weaker TV signal.

By the end of this month, our signal strength is projected to be better than ever.

In April, we suffered a fire at our transmitter that disrupted our signal. We’ve now replaced our antenna and are on schedule to have a new transmitter in place for an even stronger signal than before.

From everyone here at KDLT, we want to thank you for sticking with us during this transition process.