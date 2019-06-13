Rudolph Happy to Be Back With Vikings

Rudolph Happy to Be Back With Vikings

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, SD…TE Kyle Rudolph has agreed to terms on a contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings, a place he and his family call home. He was in Sioux Falls Thursday for the Legends Banquet and shared his happiness. “I married my wife in the Twin Cities, she had all 3 of our kids in the Twin Cities, so we’ve had a lot of really incredible life experiences. So you couple that with the warm welcome and the acceptance that we’ve gotten from people all across the Twins Cities and that’s become home for us…”

In 112 games over eight seasons as a Minnesota Viking, Rudolph has totaled 41 career receiving touchdowns, the most by a tight end and fifth most all-time in franchise history, in addition to 386 career receptions and 3,787 career receiving yards. The Cincinnati, Ohio, native has started 65 consecutive games entering the 2019 season, a franchise record among tight ends and the longest active streak among NFL tight ends.

Originally selected in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft, Rudolph earned All-Rookie honors from Pro Football Weekly and the National Football Post following his debut season in 2011. The Notre Dame product received Pro Bowl nominations in 2012 and 2017 and was named the game’s MVP in 2012 after hauling in five receptions for 122 yards and one touchdown.

A two-time nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, Rudolph has been deeply engrained in the Minneapolis/St. Paul community since entering the league, and has become even more involved since he and his wife, Jordan, opened Kyle Rudolph’s End Zone at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital in December of 2017. Built as a getaway for kids and families going through treatments, the End Zone allows children to engage in therapeutic play, experience a sense of normalcy. Along with his work at the Masonic Children’s Hospital, Rudolph has also been a mainstay at countless team-sponsored community events.