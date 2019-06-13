SBA Disaster Assistance Available for South Dakota

If your home or business was affected by the flooding in the region this spring, the U.S. Small Business Administration would like to talk with you. Help is available, and not just for business owners. Local stations are being set up for you to discuss the options available, the first of which will open tomorrow in Yankton.

But the first thing you need to do is register with FEMA. Roger Busch, Public Information Officer with with the SBA Office of Disaster Assistance, has deployed to Sioux Falls area from SBA’s Assistance Office in California. He outlines in the interview below what the SBA can do for you, your home or business, and how to access those funds.