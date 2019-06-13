Sky is the Limit for USD Junior Chris Nilsen

VERMILLION, SD…In a sport that’s all about raising the bar, reaching new heights can be difficult for Chris Nilsen since he keeps going over them.

“I think now that my PR is kinda getting up there it’s going to be harder and harder to try and break that.” USD Junior Chris Nilsen says.

Setting the bar at national championships in his freshman and sophomore years at South Dakota, Chris topped them this year.

After beating top-ranked United States pole vaulter Sam Kendricks at the Drake Relays in April, Chris went head-to-head for a second time with the world’s top ranked pole vaulter, LSU’s Mondo Duplantis, months after he’d lost the indoor national title to him.

“You tend to rise to your level of competition. Not get caught up into who’s jumped what and who’s got what on first and second attempts, things of that nature, and figure out that this is a battle between two people. I think it was more of this is pole vault and we’re battling against the bar.” USD Coach Derek Miles says.

Not only would he hand Mondo his first defeat, he did it with a personal and meet record vault of 19 feet, six and a quarter inches.

“You know we just peaked for training really, really well. I think that there’s always going to be that little bit of battle in the fact that he’s beaten me at National Championships and I’ve beaten him at National Championships. It kind of makes it fun. I don’t think there’s any animosity there though.” Nilsen says.

With Duplantis turning pro, and Chris’ upcoming senior year coinciding with the Olympics, it’s easy to start looking ahead. He’ll vault again at the United State Championships in July with the goal of making the top four and going to the World Championships in September, which could make for a challenging start to his senior year.

“To peak almost two times at a very high level is very difficult to do. I think we’ll play with the schedule a little bit, we’ll work at some training things to see if we can get his body to continue to fire here. Maybe the next thing is six meters or the American record at 6.06.” Miles says.

Though the Olympics and another battle with Mondo are in the back of his mind….

“There’s pictures of us dating back to high school when we were jumping at the Great Southwest. And now there’s pictures of us jumping together at Nationals in college. And hopefully there’s pictures of us jumping together at the Olympics.” Chris says.

…enjoying his final year at USD is a challenge he’s just as eager to face.

“It’s gone by way to fast and I’m hoping it slows down just a little bit just because I love college.” Nilsen says.

In Vermillion, Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.