Teen Facing Aggravated Assault Charges Following Road Rage Incident

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after flashing a bb gun following a road rage incident.

The incident began when a car stopped short of a red light near 26th Street and Minnesota Avenue, taking the vehicle behind it by surprise.

The passenger of the car, 18-year-old Mustafa Fares and the driver of the truck got into a verbal altercation. That’s when Fares flashed what was believed to be a gun, but was later identified as a bb gun.

The victims called police and authorities located Fares.

Fares is facing two counts of aggravated assault.