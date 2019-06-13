Two Women Wanted In Connection To Deadly Shooting Arrested

REXBURG, IDAHO – The two women wanted in connection to the deadly shooting in Sioux Falls last weekend are being held in an eastern Idaho jail.

According to the Madison County Jail in Rexburg, Idaho authorities arrested 30-year-old Martece Saddler and 22-year-old Christina Haney around midnight or 1 a.m. Thursday. Idaho State Police found them while they were on a Salt Lake Express shuttle in Madison County.

The two are wanted on material witness warrants and are being held as fugitives of justice. Saddler’s brother, Ramon Smith, is wanted on several charges including second degree murder after the weekend shooting at a North Cliff Avenue apartment. Saddler and Haney are waiting to be extradited back to Sioux Falls.