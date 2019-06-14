80-Year-Old Sioux Falls Driver Cited After Car vs. Building Crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – An 80-year-old motorist sent a person to the hospital after crashing into a building Friday.

Just before 10 a.m., police responded to a car vs. building crash in the 4400 block of South Racket Drive. Police say an 80-year-old man mistakenly accelerated from a parking space and struck the side of a building.

The vehicle entered the building and struck a 53-year-old employee. The employee was sent to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the vehicle sustained $15,000 in damage and the building sustained $20,000 in damage.

The driver was cited for careless driving.