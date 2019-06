Almost Time For 2019 Peach Festival

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – If you’re a fan of all things peach, this weekend is for you!

The ‘2019 Peach Festival’ gets underway Saturday at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The festival runs until Sunday.

Proceeds from the event benefit Feeding South Dakota, St. Francis House, and McCrossan Boys Ranch.

Kenny Anderson Jr. & Ashley Thompson joined us with what to expect.