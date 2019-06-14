Why Knowing Where Your Food Comes From Is Important

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Eating local, and knowing exactly where your food is coming from, is something we’re seeing more often.

68% of global consumers prefer locally branded vegetables, according to statista.com.

For the 12th year in a row, you have the opportunity to see where your produce comes from first hand in the Sioux Empire.

‘Breakfast on The Farm’ kicks of Saturday at Royalwood Dairy in Brandon.

Angel Kasper came to the kitchen this morning with more.