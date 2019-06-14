DAKOTA CLASSIC: Hardhats Rally Past Brookings, Renner Falls To Lee’s Summit

32-Team Tournament Begins

SIOUX FALLS & RENNER, S.D. — 32 Legion baseball teams from seven states are spread across six sites in and around Sioux Falls for the massive 2019 Dakota Classic Tournament. Pool play began this afternoon. The tournament continues Saturday and wraps up with bracket play and a championship at Augustana’s Ronken Field on Sunday.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from Rapid City Post 22’s 5-3 win over Brookings and Renner’s 3-2 loss to Lee’s Summit (MO).