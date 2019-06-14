Daugaard Among Trail of Governors Additions in Pierre

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



PIERRE, S.D. – He just left office, but former South Dakota Governor Dennis Daugaard now has a permanent home in Pierre.

The bronze statue of Daugaard was one of three unveiled Friday by the Trail of Governors Foundation. Officials also revealed sculptures of former governors Samuel Elrod and Archie Gubbrud.

Elrod was South Dakota 5th governor, serving from 1905 to 1907. Gubbrud was the state’s 22nd governor, serving from 1961 to 1965.

The statues will join 22 others on the trail that runs through downtown Pierre.