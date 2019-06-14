FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers Open in South Dakota

YANKTON, S.D. – Folks in southeastern South Dakota can now meet with state and federal officials about recovery, following winter and spring severe weather.

Officials opened the first disaster recovery centers in the state this week, including one in Yankton.

Services aren’t just limited to property recovery. Representatives are also on hand for things like disaster unemployment and crisis counseling.

Officials say the centers will be available as long as there’s a need.

“We’ll keep open as long as we have folks coming to ask us questions and really that’s the whole point of this facility, to give folks an opportunity to meet face to face and if they’ve got questions on the recovery process,” said FEMA spokesperson Brian Hvinden.

Homeowners, renters, and businesses should register before visiting. Those who qualify for regular unemployment in any state are not eligible. More information on eligibility is available at sdjobs.org.