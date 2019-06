HYVEE/SANFORD LEGENDS-Ben Nguyen Back For Martial Arts Camp Eager For Next Fight

Sioux Falls Native Awaits Next Fight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Sanford Pentagon played host to the HyVee/Sanford Legends for Kids Martial Arts Camp lead by Sioux Falls native Ben Nguyen.

The 30-year old has been and MMA fighter for the last 13 years fighting in the UFC since 2015. Ben’s hoping to shake off a three fight losing streak dating back to 2018.