HYVEE/SANFORD LEGENDS-Excitement High For Twins As Hrbek & Laudner Come To Town

Ex-Twins & Johnny Bench At Baseball/Softball Camp

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The HyVee/Sanford Legends Baseball & Softball Camp also featured some regulars in Tim Laudner, Kent Hrbek, and for the second straight year Hall of Famer Johnny Bench.

There’s certainly a bit of added buzz this year for baseball with the Twins having one of the best seasons in recent memory. Laudner and Hrbek played for Twins teams that went from last place to World Champion, very similar to the story that’s played out so far.