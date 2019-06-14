HYVEE/SANFORD LEGENDS-Local Favorites Back For Football Camp

Chad Greenway, CJ Ham & Zach Zenner Back In Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The HyVee/Sanford Legends for Kids charity events and clinics is celebrating it’s 20th anniversary.

And it certainly seems like Mount Vernon Native Chad Greenway has been there for all 20 of the football camps!

After missing last year, the former Minnesota Viking linebacker was back for the football camp this year and was joined by some other familiar faces. Vikings fullback CJ Ham is back for the second straight year though he used to work them when he played at Augustana.

Former SDSU Jackrabbit and current Detroit Lion Zach Zenner joined in the fun for the first time this year, something that was easy to do knowing how much it means to the kids and community.