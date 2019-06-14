Sioux Falls Pride 2019: Officials Prepare for Historic Pride Celebration

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Officials with Sioux Falls Pride are set to make history this weekend. The inaugural Sioux Falls Pride Parade kicks off Saturday morning.

There are a lot of moving parts when organizing a parade in Sioux Falls, much less the first of its kind. Organizers of the inaugural Sioux Falls Pride Parade have had their sleeves rolled up for a long time.

“Pitching the idea about it back in September, October, started the formal application process in February. So, it’s kind of been quite a long journey for us,” said parade organizer Cody Ingle.

Recently, Sioux Falls made the top ten list of places to celebrate pride in, according to popsugar.com. Ingle and the Sioux Falls Pride committee knew that a parade would take the celebration to another level.

“The parade is just one more step on top of the festival and all the other events that show Sioux Falls is a place that we do have a community and we are supported,” said Ingle

“I think the parade is just more chance for our community to come out, come together, to celebrate. It gives us an opportunity to be visible,” said Sioux Falls Pride President Todd Kruse.

The support and ability to be visible is something the pride community says they haven’t always had. Which makes this parade all the more special.

“For people who especially have fell kind of on the outskirts, you know, and have felt as if they didn’t belong or didn’t have a place,” said Ingle.

The parade starts at 1o a.m. Saturday. It runs along Phillips Avenue from 13th to 15th Street. Pride in the Park begins right after, at Terrace Park.