USF Alum Trey Pipkins Signs With Chargers

3rd Round Pick Inks Rookie Deal

LOS ANGELES, CA — USF alum Trey Pipkins is officially a Los Angeles Charger.

After being taken in the third round with the 91st overall pick in this year’s draft, Pipkens and Los Angeles agreed to terms on his rookie deal. He’s expected to make $3.4 million over the next four years with a signing bonus of just under $900,000 dollars.