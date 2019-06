Canaries WIN WITH A WALK-OFF HOMERUN!

SIOUX FALLS, SD— The Canaries were down 5-1 to the Lincoln Saltdogs in the bottom of the 9th, but then the bats woke up.

Adrien Nieto hits a grandslam to tie the game and then Clint Coutler hits a walk-off home-run to win it.

Click the view finder to watch the highlights!