HYVEE/SANFORD LEGENDS-NBA Royalty Comes to the Pentagon

Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton teaches at Legends Camp

SIOUX FALLS, SD— Bill Walton was at the Pentagon today, teaching about 450 kids a little something about the game of basketball.

Walton was named NBA MVP in 1978 and was two-time NBA champion with the Portland Trailblazers and the Boston Celtics.

But Walton is also one of the most declared college players ever:

-Two-time national champion at UCLA

-Two-time AP player of the year award

-3-time Naismith College Player of the Year

Walton said during college is where he learned his most valuable lessons.

“John wooden was an English teacher by profession, that just so happened to have young people under his supervision in the afternoon. He taught us while were teaching, while were learning to emulate the competitive nature of life,” said Walton.

Walton was also inducted into the basketball Hall of Fame in 1993.