HYVEE/SANFORD LEGENDS-Ryan Bader Wants to Inspire Future Fighters

SIOUX FALLS, SD—It may have been the last event for the day but not the least

Star power was still present as the Bellator superstar Ryan Bader was teaching kids some of his techniques and take downs.

Bader holds both the light heavyweight and heavyweight Bellator belts.

He contributes his success to camps just like the legends, because it was during these camps he said he learned from his ideals

“There’s too many to count. That’s kind of what drove me,” said Bader. “I learned from these people, watched these people and tried to emulate them. I want to be the same person to these kids that i had growing up.”

Bader says his nickname is “Darth.” Get it “Darth Bader.”

He claims that nickname was given during his time at the University of Arizona.

Bader’s next fight will be in September, but he has not disclosed who he will fight.