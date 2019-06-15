I-90 Speedway Near Hartford Reopens

HARTFORD, S.D.- It’s a day that racing fans and drivers in the Sioux Empire have waited a long time for. Saturday night is the season opener for the I-90 Speedway near Hartford. Employees and management showed up as early as 7 in the morning to finish setting up. In the afternoon, crews were preparing the track and bringing in some bleachers. Several drivers also arrived early to help with the final touches before racing begins. Organizers are excited to be open, but they hope fans are understanding. Wet conditions from the rainy spring created a muddy mess and delays at the track, so there’s still some work to be done.

“We still have some construction things that we’re doing as far as the cleanup and those types of things and other things that we need to do here at the track, so it is a work in progress, but we just wanted to make sure to get racing to the fans as soon as possible,” said Rod Pattison, General Manager for I-90 Speedway.

The races start around 6:30. Organizers are expecting more than 120 drivers to hit the track tonight.