Possible Drowning Reported In Northern Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, SD – First responders were called to the scene of a possible drowning Saturday evening in Sioux Falls.

Details are limited. Metro Communications dispatch tells KDLT News that a call came in at 8:15 p.m. for a report of a drowning on Covell Lake, which is located at Terrace Park near W. Madison Street. Police, Fire Rescue and a dive team were called to the scene. We have not gotten any further information. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.