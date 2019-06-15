Possible Drowning Reported In Northern Sioux Falls

Kelsie Passolt,

SIOUX FALLS, SD – First responders were called to the scene of a possible drowning Saturday evening in Sioux Falls.

Details are limited.  Metro Communications dispatch tells KDLT News that a call came in at 8:15 p.m. for a report of a drowning on Covell Lake, which is located at Terrace Park near W. Madison Street.  Police, Fire Rescue and a dive team were called to the scene.  We have not gotten any further information.  We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

