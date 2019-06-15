Sioux Falls Celebrates with First-ever Pride Parade

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Saturday, June 15 was an important day for people in the LGBT community in Sioux Falls. The first-ever Sioux Falls Pride Parade was held downtown. People dressed in rainbow colors to show their support as more than 40 floats made their way down Phillips Avenue. Organizers say the Sioux Falls Pride event has grown over the past couple of years and the parade is another step in the “fight for more visibility.” They’re thrilled with how it turned out.

“The amount of supportive people that were out, it was actually really emotional you know, just seeing that and seeing the support that is coming from Sioux Falls,” said Cody Ingle, Parade Coordinator.

“I thought it went awesome. I was actually very surprised at how much support that the parade got and throughout town just seeing the flags and just the town support is just awesome,” said parade goer JoLiz Beskow.

Going forward organizers say they plan to hold a parade every year during Pride weekend.