Gary Woodland Wins His First Major!
Woodland shot a -13 to claim his first major
PEBBLE BEACH, CALIF.— Gary Woodland won his major championship in dominating fashion, as he shoots 13 under for the entire tournament.
Had a three shot lead on the next closest man, who was Brooks Koepka.
Koepka came into the final round in a three way tie for third.
But, it was Woodland poise and grace that took over the day; shot 2 under in the final round.
He would hit a 30 foot long putt to seal the win, as Woodland wins his first major championship.
