Gary Woodland Wins His First Major!

Woodland shot a -13 to claim his first major

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



PEBBLE BEACH, CALIF.— Gary Woodland won his major championship in dominating fashion, as he shoots 13 under for the entire tournament.

Had a three shot lead on the next closest man, who was Brooks Koepka.

Koepka came into the final round in a three way tie for third.

But, it was Woodland poise and grace that took over the day; shot 2 under in the final round.

He would hit a 30 foot long putt to seal the win, as Woodland wins his first major championship.

Click the view finder to see the highlights.