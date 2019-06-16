Kayaker Drowns in Covell Lake

Sioux Falls, South Dakota (from Sioux Falls Police Department) – At 8:14pm Saturday, Emergency Crews responded to Covell Lake for a water rescue.

Initial reports were that two kayakers capsized on the water and were struggling to make it to shore.

One kayaker was rescued and brought to shore and received treatment at a local hospital.

The second kayaker was not located and search and rescue crews comprising of SFFR, SD GF&P, and Emergency Management conducted search operations in Covell Lake.

At around midnight, emergency responders recovered the victim’s deceased body. At this time, the victim’s name will not be released pending family notifications.

Further information will be available in Monday’s press briefings.