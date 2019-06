Last South Dakota Team Bows Out of Dakota Classic

SIOUX FALLS, SD— After Rapid City Post 22 lost to Norfolk, Pierre was the last South Dakota’s left in contention for a Dakota Classic Championship.

But, Pierre’s opponent Fargo Post 2 had other plans.

The game would only last four innings due to the mercy rule, and Fargo got the 12-0 win.

