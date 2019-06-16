Nick Nurse Story: Super Good Summer Camps

VERMILLION, SD— A couple of Raptors returned home today, and the city is preparing for a celebration that has been in waiting for 24 years.

Talking about a long time waiting for a celebration.

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse 30 year journey to reaching the pinnacle of basketball, was one that saw 14 coaching jobs.

He even made a pit stop in Vermillion at USD.

Nurse was an assistant coach for the Men’s Basketball program for then head coach Dave Boots.

He may have only stayed for two years at USD, but Nurse left a impact that was felt for many years after.

“Well i think nick just loves basketball, he loves to see kids improve from college, it didn’t matter what level they were at,” said Former USD Women’s Head Basketball Coach Gary Larson. “While in college he ran his own basketball camp. the nick nurse basketball camp. He always said super good all the time for things; that was funny. When you’re in college and you’re running your own basketball camp, that speaks to what he wanted to do.”

Well Nurse was super good this year. He joins an exclusive club of only nine NBA coaches to win the title in their first year.

This is also the first title for the Toronto Raptors.