Pierre-area Pride Festival in Need of Funding to Grow

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- After a successful Pride Day in Sioux Falls a Pierre organization is preparing to grow their Pride Festival and is asking for the communities help. Staff at the Pierre Area Center for Equality are getting ready for the second annual Pierre-area Pride Festival. Organizers say last year’s event in Pierre was a success with over 200 people attending. This year, organizers are expecting even more. Before this event was brought to Pierre last year, people would have to travel all the way to Sioux Falls. Now that there’s one closer to home organizers are asking for help in the way of sponsorships or donations.

“It makes a difference in the community, especially the queer community in Pierre. It’s so small and it shows the queer community in Pierre that they are supported and it means that we can offer more at our Pierre Area Pride and make a more meaningful experience for the queer community,” said Joshua Penrod, with the Pierre Area Center For Equality

Anyone interested in helping can visit www.pierreareapride.com. The event is on July 20th at the Ramkota Hotel.