Twins win Series 2-1 Against Kansas City

Minnesota 8-6 to the Royals today, but won the series 2-1

MINNEAPOLIS, MN— The Twins may have lost the game to the Kansas City Royals 8-6, but the won the war so to speak.

As they win the series 2-1, and will have the Boston Red Sox’s tomorrow.

Click the play button to watch the highlights.